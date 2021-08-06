AMC+ lands promo deal with Verizon, plans Canada launch

AMC Networks reported second quarter earnings today and while the company didn’t provide new streaming subscriber totals it did offer up some new distribution details.

The company said it recently reached a promotional partnership deal for AMC+ with Verizon across its wireless and Fios footprints. CEO Josh Sapan declined to provide more specifics today but called it a very “meaningful” deal for the company’s streaming service bundle. Verizon has already set promotional partnerships with other streaming services including Disney+ and Discovery+.

AMC+ will also be available in Canada later this month through Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

“This expansion joins the overseas opportunities we’re just beginning to tap into with our targeted services, particularly Acorn TV and Shudder, which are expanding into markets in Europe as well as Australia and New Zealand,” Sapan said.

AMC Networks didn’t provide a specific figure for subscriber growth totals during the quarter but confirmed that it’s still on track for at least 9 million subscribers by the end of 2021. That’s across AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. The company also confirmed its longer-term guidance of 20 million to 25 million total subscribers by 2025. AMC Networks ended 2020 with more than 6 million streaming subscribers combined.

The company described AMC+, which includes original series from AMC and sister networks like SundanceTV and IFC, ad-free with early premieres on demand, as its “fastest growing service.”

AMC Networks’ subscription revenues increased 21% during the second quarter thanks to growth in streaming revenues attributed to increased paid streaming subscribers. The company’s second-quarter advertising revenues increased 13% to $212 million thanks in part to ad-supported streaming growth through content partnerships with Pluto TV, Samsung TV+ and others.