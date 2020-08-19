AMC Networks launches Shudder SVOD in Australia, New Zealand

AMC Networks’ Shudder – a subscription streaming service specializing in horror – is now available in Australia and New Zealand.

The launch expands the service’s global footprint that already includes the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K. and Ireland.

“We’re thrilled to share our unrivaled collection of curated horror and supernatural movies and series with Australian and New Zealand audiences just in time for Halloween season, where we feature our biggest and best programming of the year,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager, in a statement. “These new launches continue our growing international expansion and our commitment to offer premium genre entertainment to a global audience.”

RELATED: AMC professes confidence in streaming, advertising

Shudder is available in Australia and New Zealand on the web, iOS, Apple TV, Android and Android TV, and also Fire TV in Australia. Plans start at AU$5.83 and NZ$6.67.

AMC Networks earlier this month announced its second-quarter results and said that it has made “particular progress during this COVID period with strong growth across our targeted SVOD services,” which include Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC.

“Shudder, in particular, has had very strong growth and the second quarter was the biggest in its history in terms of trials, paid subscribers and amount of time spent on the service by consumers,” said AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan during the company’s most recent earnings call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

However, International and other revenues – which includes AMC’s streaming services – fell 10.3% to $161 million and operating loss increased $112 million to a loss of $139 million. Adjusted operating income for the segment increased $3 million to $15 million.

In May, AMC Networks said Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC will have 3.5 million to 4 million paid subscribers in aggregate by the end of 2020. The company reiterated that target in August. It had previously said it expected to hit that target by the end of 2022.