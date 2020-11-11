AMC Networks runs addressable TV ads across Comcast, Charter

The Walking Dead
(AMC Networks)

AMC Networks is working with Canoe Ventures to run a multi-distributor, linear addressable TV campaign across Charter and Comcast.

The campaign is part of the On Addressability initiative founded by Comcast Advertising, Cox Media and Spectrum Reach and it’s tapping into its distribution partners’ footprints with more than 30 million addressable homes including both linear and VOD TV.

“AMC is the first national cable network to run multiple ads in a single avail across multiple distributors, using aggregated and deidentified data,” said Spectrum Reach President David Kline in a statement. “We are excited to help make our network partners’ avails more valuable through On Addressability by allowing them to send more relevant creative, at scale, to households that are most likely to act on it, and therefore make TV more competitive with digital alternatives.”

WHITEPAPER

How To Lower the Cost of Ownership of Your Cable Access Network

This white paper presents a cost analysis of a virtualized cable modem termination system (CMTS) deployed in a distributed access architecture (DAA). Learn how to eliminate traditional CMTS constraints, efficiently enhance your network performance and more.

RELATED: AMC Networks joins Comcast, Charter addressable ad venture

“We are thrilled to make AMC the first cable network to offer a first ever addressable, performance-based solution across a national footprint,” said Kim Kelleher, president of advertising sales and partnerships at AMC Networks, in a statement. “On Addressability is an important step toward realizing the future of addressable television advertising. There is so much potential to bring an audience-first product to our advertising partners that reaches desired viewers and allows the delivery of relevant messages to the household level. We are proud to be on the forefront of this meaningful technological advancement.”

AMC Networks joined On Addressability in June and plans to allocate some of its commercials to addressable ads delivered to aggregated household audiences across the Charter, Comcast and Cox cable television footprints. On Addressability is working on defining common practices and standards, enabling technical solutions and working to solve challenges surrounding addressability like measurement. The cable operators are partnering with Canoe Ventures as their technical implementation and service management arm.

Read more on
addressable advertising AMC Cox Communications Canoe Ventures Charter Communications Comcast

Suggested Articles

MLB baseball
Tech

How big data can amp up fans’ experience of the big leagues

Computers and cameras are now some of the most important members of Major League Baseball’s roster.

by Rob Pegoraro
Roku Ultra
Video

Apple AirPlay 2 support sneaks HBO Max onto Roku devices

The introduction of Apple AirPlay 2 support on some Roku devices provides another path for streaming HBO Max as the wait continues for a native app.

by Ben Munson
Hamilton
Financial

StreamTV panel discusses OTT customer acquisition

There is no one weird trick to collecting and keeping customers, executives at a handful of streaming-video firms agreed.

by Rob Pegoraro