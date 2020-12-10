AMC Networks teams with Samsung for two free streaming channels

AMC Networks is launching two free ad-supported streaming channels on Samsung TV Plus, the video service that comes pre-loaded on Samsung TVs and other devices.

AMC Presents will feature AMC Networks series including The Walking Dead, Turn, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify, Making of the Mob and Into the Badlands along with movies and unscripted originals. Absolute Reality by WE tv offers a collection of reality shows including Bridezillas, Kendra on Top, Joan & Melissa, LA Hair, Mary Mary and Platinum Weddings.

Both new channels are available now and AMC said additional channels are planned for Samsung TV Plus in 2021. AMC Networks has also launched of FAST and ad-supported video on demand channels on the Pluto TV, IMDb TT, Dish Network and Sling TV platforms.

“We are pleased to bring our high-quality and popular original content to millions of Samsung customers through these channel launches on Samsung TV Plus,” said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital ad sales for AMC Networks, in a statement. “The arrival of our programming on the Samsung platform is the continuation of a strategy we embarked upon earlier this year to make our shows available to viewers and our advertising partners wherever they want to access them. Samsung is a potent and meaningful addition to AMCN Digital, our free, ad-supported programming strategy.”

Samsung TV Plus includes access to 160 free channels and comes pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung smart TVs. In September, Samsung TV Plus launched in the Galaxy Store and Google Play for select Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy S10 series.