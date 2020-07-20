AMC+ streaming service arrives on Dish Network, Sling TV

AMC Networks said it’s now offering its premium subscription streaming bundle, AMC+, to Dish Network and Sling TV customers.

AMC+ includes original series from AMC and sister networks like SundanceTV and IFC, ad-free with early premieres on demand, along with the streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. The AMC+ package also includes an ad-free premium linear network and costs $6.99 per month.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Dish and Sling TV to include this comprehensive premium subscription offering that features the best of AMC Networks’ popular, critically-acclaimed and award-winning series and independent films including Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, and more,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks, in a statement. “This new bundle, available for the first time to Dish and Sling TV customers, was designed to offer fans of our programming greater choice and an enhanced customer experience, as we work with Dish and Sling TV to embrace the new ways in which viewers consume content today.”

The expansion for AMC+ comes after the new SVOD made its debut last month on Comcast’s Xfinity TV and Xfinity Flex platforms. For Comcast users, the AMC+ bundle is priced at $4.99 per month to match AMC Premiere, the network’s ad-free version which AMC+ is replacing.

WE tv+, which features programming from AMC’s reality network WE tv and the UMC (Urban Movie Channel) streaming service, is also available for $4.99 per month on Comcast, although it doesn’t appear as if that bundle is coming to Dish Network and Sling TV.

AMC Networks full suite of subscription video-on-demand streaming services – Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, UMC, Cocina On and Acorn TV – are all still currently available to Dish and Sling TV customers on an a la carte basis.

In May, the company said Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC will have 3.5 million to 4 million paid subscribers in aggregate by the end of 2020. The company had previously said it expected to hit that target by the end of 2022.