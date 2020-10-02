AMC+ ventures outside pay TV with Apple, Amazon launches

AMC+, the network’s subscription streaming service, has expanded outside the pay TV universe and launched on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The service – which includes original series from AMC and sister networks like SundanceTV and IFC, ad-free with early premieres on demand – first launched on Comcast Xfinity in June priced at $4.99/month. In July, it launched on Dish Network and Sling TV, priced at $6.99/month.

Now the service has arrived on Apple and Amazon where it won’t require a pay TV subscription for new users to sign up. However, the pricing has changed again. On both platforms AMC+ costs $8.99/month after a seven-day free trial.

AMC Networks has not yet provided subscriber numbers for AMC+. But last week the company revealed that Shudder, its horror-focused streaming service, now has more than one million members. The streaming service said it saw a surge in usage and new memberships that began with the debut of its original series “Creepshow” last September and has continued throughout 2020.

“The addition of original series and movies turbocharged our growth and turned Shudder into a must-have service for anyone interested in great horror, thriller or supernatural entertainment,” said Miguel Penella, president of SVOD at AMC Networks, in a statement. “Our relentless focus on quality programming, innovative content and finding the best up-and-coming creators has enabled Shudder to break out in the crowded world of subscription services. Shudder’s success comes as our other targeted SVOD services—Acorn TV, Sundance Now and UMC—continue their strong subscriber growth momentum by super-serving passionate fans with the content they love the most.”

Shudder is the second of AMC Networks’ suite of SVOD services to surpass the one million subscriber milestone, following Acorn TV, which reached that mark last September. Together, AMC Networks expects its SVOD services – which also include SundanceNow and UMC – to reach between 3.5 million and 4 million subscribers by year-end 2020.