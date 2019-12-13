Announcing the Great TV Research Summit - Call for Speakers

Every year the tech industry lines up for a day on the West Coast to hear Mary Meeker’s infamous Internet Trends report. For data and information geeks like us, it’s one of the most hotly anticipated days of the year. After this past year’s version though, we thought to ourselves, wouldn’t it be great if there was a day like this that existed exclusively for the TV industry? And with that, we’re excited to launch The Great TV Research Summit June 1 at this year’s Stream TV Show, where we’ll be showcasing leading research and data all day long from leading analyst firms, vendors and M&E companies across the entire industry. From dawn to dusk, leading industry research will be shared across a dozen presentations, including the following topics:

Subscriber Acquisition and Retention trends

Content Discovery/UX

Interactive Advertising and Improving the Ad Experience

Content consumption/programming trends

Multicultural Insights

Social Media Engagement

OTT/Pay TV forecasts

…and more! This one of a kind event is a must attend for all research, strategy, consumer insights, and product leads who are looking to get a competitive edge on all of the latest trends and consumer preferences that are impacting our industry. If you’re interested in attending, please sign up here to stay informed.

Interesting in presenting? We’re currently looking for the most impactful research/data there is … so if your team has any ideas that you’d like to present…we want to hear from you! Simply fill out this form, and let us know what you’re interested in presenting on in the comments section. We hope to finalize all presentations by the end of January.

Webinar This Week Visual Technologies: Can the Current Approach Deliver on the User Experience of the Future? Visual technologies – video, yes, but also cloud gaming, AR/VR, and immersive content – are a game of multiples. As the number of users and providers increase, is the current network approach equipped to deliver on the promise of the technology? Register now to learn more. https://pages.questexweb.com/InterDigital-Registration-121819.html?source=inline

Last, as a reminder, this event is a part of our flagship StreamTV Show running from 6/1-6/3, which is the fastest growing TV event in the industry with well over 1,000 executives expected to attend in only our 3rd edition this June. All participants/attendees for the TV Research Summit will also have full access to all conference/networking activities for the main event.

We hope to see you in Denver!