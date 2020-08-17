Apple offers CBS All Access and Showtime in reduced-price bundle

Apple today revealed a new reduced-price bundle for CBS All Access and Showtime available for Apple TV+ subscribers in the U.S.

The company said subscribers to its streaming service (which is priced at $4.99/month) can now get both CBS All Access (without ads) and Showtime for $9.99 per month. The offer represents a 50% discount off the price for both services combined – CBS All Access commercial-free is $9.99/month and Showtime is $10.99/month.

Through Apple’s Family Sharing feature, up to six family members can share the subscriptions to Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and Showtime via their personal Apple ID.

“Apple TV+ gives you access to award-winning Apple Originals, with more high quality series and movies being added each month,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a statement. “This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV+ subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value.”

The announcement confirms a report last week from Bloomberg, which also suggested that Apple is relying on discounted service bundles to make up for Apple TV+’s lack of library content. Apple is reportedly later this year to launch a bigger push into service bundles, called “Apple One.”

“There’s no better time to launch this special bundle,” said Marc DeBevoise, ViacomCBS’s chief digital officer and ViacomCBS Digital’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “CBS All Access has recently expanded to now have 20,000+ episodes and movies for fans to enjoy, plus a great slate of new content from exclusive original series, like ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘The Stand,’ to new programming from CBS like ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Love Island,’ and more.”

Last year Reuters reported that Showtime was discussing bundles of two to three different services with Apple, Amazon and Roku. The publication described the potential bundles as being able to “replace the cable bundle as a one-stop shop for programming.”