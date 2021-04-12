Apple planning new Apple TV with built-in HomePod: report

Apple TV is reportedly in the early stages of planning a new Apple TV streaming device combined with a HomePod smart speaker.

According to Bloomberg, the device could also include support for smart home functions and a camera for FaceTime video calls. Apple is also reportedly developing a new smart speaker with a touch screen.

Both devices could potentially boost Apple’s positions in the connected TV streaming and smart speaker markets, where the company has trailed competitors. According to Strategy Analytics, Apple tvOS controlled 2.7% of the global connected TV platform market at the end of 2020. That’s well behind Amazon Fire OS at 6.4%, Roku TV OS at 6.4% and Android TV at 5.9%.

Last year Bloomberg reported that Apple was developing a new Apple TV with a faster processor designed for handling video games. The report also said the company is working on improvements for the Apple TV remote, though the only specifics mentioned include adding a feature similar to the Find My Phone feature in other Apple devices.

Apple last month discontinued its full-size HomePod so it could focus on its smaller, less-expensive model.

“HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on the mini model. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care,” the company said in a statement.