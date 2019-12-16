Apple TV app arrives on Amazon Fire smart TVs in U.S.

Apple is gradually adding more distribution points for its subscription streaming service, which is now available on Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the U.S.

Fire TV Edition customers can find the Apple TV app by saying “Alexa, find/open Apple TV app” and will be able to access their iTunes library and stream all the new Apple TV+ original shows.

In October, Amazon pushed the Apple TV out on Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India.

Apple launched its Apple TV+ streaming service on November 1, but the company has been talking about third-party device partnerships since the beginning of the year. The Apple TV app is also available on Roku devices, and several smart TVs from manufacturers including Sony, Samsung, LG and Vizio support AirPlay 2 so people with iOS devices can watch Apple TV content on their big screens.

Apple has yet to reveal subscriber totals for its Apple TV+ service, but by setting distribution deals with Amazon and Roku, the company is able to reach a larger addressable audience not covered by its own Apple TV streaming devices.

According to TDG’s most recent “Benchmarking the Connected Consumer 2019” research, just more than 30% of adult broadband users have a streaming box, and 38% have a streaming stick. The data shows that Roku has approximately 51% share of the streaming box market in the U.S., and the company has only about 30% of the market for streaming sticks. Fire TV, on the other hand, only has 28.5% share of the U.S. streaming box market but nearly 57% of the streaming stick share of U.S. households.