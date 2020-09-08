Apple TV app shows up on Vizio SmartCast TVs

The Apple TV app has officially launched on Vizio SmartCast TVs and the manufacturer is providing a special free trial offer to its customers.

The company is giving three months free of Apple TV+ to Vizio customers with 2016 or later SmartCast TVs enabled with SmartCast Home. The deal is only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers and ends October 16.

The addition of the Apple TV app on Vizio TVs is an upgrade for those users, who were previously able to watch Apple TV content on their big screens only through AirPlay 2 support.

Vizio SmartCast TV users will be able to buy or rent movies and TV shows and subscribe to Apple TV channels such as Showtime, CBS All Access and Starz through the app.

The Apple TV app is also available on some smart TVs from Amazon, LG and Samsung along with streaming devices from Amazon and Roku. The service also supports AirPlay on some smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, Vizio and LG.

Apple bought itself a lot of time to win over streaming video consumers by giving away a free year of Apple TV+ (regularly priced at $4.99/month) with the purchase of practically any Apple device. The first rounds of those free trials are set to expire not long after the new iPhones arrive in October and, according to Bloomberg, Apple is thinking about offering a similar promotion but with a shorter timeline.

The company has yet to reveal subscriber totals for Apple TV+ but in February, Bloomberg reported that the service had 10 million subscribers.