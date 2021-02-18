Apple TV+ arrives on Chromecast with Google TV

The Apple TV app including the Apple TV+ streaming service is available worldwide on the new Chromecast with Google TV starting today.

In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL. Google plans to roll out its new streaming platform to more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months.

The Apple TV app will give Chromecast users access to Apple TV+, their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, and Apple TV channels.

With Google TV in the U.S., users will be able to browse Apple Originals in their personalized recommendations and search results. The device also offers Google Assistant voice support for opening the Apple TV app or playing an Apple Original title. Chromecast users will also be able to add Apple Originals to their Watchlist for later.

Google said all those features will roll out globally in the coming months.

Google TV, which launched late last year, will eventually become the streaming platform for all retail devices currently within the Android TV ecosystem. The platform provides an aggregated watchlist so users can bookmark and access content their viewing from different services in one place. Google TV also places Google Assistant-powered search up front and provides cross-platform results along with content recommendations that pull from all available streaming services.

While Google adds more streaming service and device support for Google TV, the company is also still tending to its Android TV platform. Earlier this month, the company announced an update that redesigns the home screen and makes the platform look a little more like the new Google TV user interface.

The update added a Discover tab that features personalized recommendations based on what users watch and what’s trending on Google. The Discover tab features movie, show and live TV recommendations from across most apps and subscriptions.