Apple TV+ fires up extended free trial for PlayStation 5 owners

Apple TV+ is firing up another extended free trial offer approximately one month after scaling back the free access provided to consumers who purchase new Apple products.

The company is now offering six months of free Apple TV+ to consumers who have purchased a PlayStation 5 gaming console. The offer will be available until July 22, 2022 and is available to users who have already either subscribed to or redeemed a free trial for Apple TV+.

At the same time, Apple device customers are now getting half of what PS5 owners get. Starting July 1, consumers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac will be offered three free months of Apple TV+, down from the free year that the company was previously packaging with new hardware sales and activations. Apple also said that the three free months promo is not available to consumers who previously accepted the one free year deal for Apple TV+.

According to CNBC, Apple TV+ subscribers who first activated promo deals more than 21 months will now need to start paying for the service.

Apple TV+ is likely still pulling in most of its viewers through promotional deals. Media analyst firm MoffettNathanson in January shared its SVOD tracker—assembled with help from HarrisX—and found that Apple TV+ still had 62% of subscribers on free promotions, far higher than peers including Disney+ and HBO Max.

With Apple TV+ at an inflection point, it’s possible that Apple will provide more details about its streaming video service when it reports its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

So far, the company has only broken out subscriber totals for all of its services including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and more. The company said that during the March quarter, its added more than 40 million paid subscribers sequentially, reaching more than 660 million total across all its services. That total was up 145 million from the year prior and double the amount of paid subscriptions Apple had two and a half years ago.