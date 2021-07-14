As Disney+ domestic sub growth slows, Hulu may pick up some slack: analyst

If Disney+ is facing a domestic subscriber slowdown while lower-ARPU international markets keep growing, it could be Hulu that picks up some of the slack.

Disney+ has reportedly watched its domestic subscriber growth slow dramatically during the first half of 2021 while the service brings in most of its new customers from Disney + Hotstar international markets. According to The Information, Disney+ had about 110 million subscribers as of early July, up from the 103.6 million it reported at the end of April 2021.

Most of those subscribers are now coming from Latin America and India, a market which now accounts for 38 million of the Disney+ subscriber total after adding 12 million in the past six months. In comparison, the U.S. and Canada reportedly account for 38 million Disney+ subscribers combined. According to the report, Disney+ had 37 million subscribers in North America at the start of February.

MoffettNathanson backed up that report with an estimate putting Disney+ at 116 million total subscribers by the end of 2021 but with only one million domestic subscriber additions combined across the company’s fiscal third and fourth quarters. During the same time period, the analyst firm expects Disney + Hotstar markets—where ARPU is significantly lower—will add more than 10 million subscribers.

“While these higher-RPU Disney+ subscriber trends are worrying, the white-hot ad market should continue to propel Hulu growth during 2H 2021 as TV ad budgets shift to AVOD due to the lack of linear impressions,” wrote Nathanson in a research note. The analyst firm project that Hulu’s third-quarter ad growth of 50% combined with subscription growth of 34% will spark overall Hulu revenue growth of 41%, up to $2.4 billion. “Given our expectations for a strong F4Q, we estimate Hulu will reach $9.7 billion in total revenue for FY 2021 with about one-third sourced by advertising. We see further opportunity for growth in FY 2022 with AVOD momentum.”

That’s promising news for Disney’s direct-to-consumer business but MoffettNathanson warned that as content production ramps back up in the second half of 2021, segment losses will expand significantly in the second half of 2021, with losses exceeding $1 billion during the fiscal fourth quarter.

MoffettNathanson raised its overall 2021 Disney DTC subscriber forecast by 2 million with the expectation the company will exceed 175 million streaming subscribers across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year. The firm expects Disney’s total DTC subscribers will grow to 232 million in 2022, 284 million in 2023 and 336 million in 2024.