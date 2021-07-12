AT&T builds 4K streaming into Unlimited Elite wireless plan

AT&T is updating its Unlimited Elite wireless plan to give customers more mobile hotspot data and the ability to stream 4K UHD content.

Starting this week, the provider is increasing the mobile hotspot data to 40GB, up 10GBs over the previously allowance.

“And since HBO Max already comes included, we want to make sure you're watching it in the best quality. Now, you can catch the latest shows and movies in crystal clear 4K UHD resolution where available,” the company said in a news release. The previous Unlimited Elite plan capped video resolution quality at HD.

HBO Max still has a fairly limited lineup of content available in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR, primarily consisting of its day-and-date streaming releases along with a few library titles like “The Matrix.” The service does not include 4K streaming with its $9.99 per month ad-supported plan.

AT&T’s unlimited plan updates puts it on par with T-Mobile’s Magenta Max, a new unlimited wireless plan that builds in unlimited Ultra HD streaming at resolutions up to 4K.

Magenta Max, which launched in February and took the place of Magenta Plus, also includes free Netflix (basic for single lines and standard for families). The company said the new plan provides unlimited 4G LTE or 5G data and promises not to throttle speeds even if customers use 200GB or more per month. The plan also includes 40GB of mobile hotspot data.

“5G can deliver more data, faster, but consuming more, faster can quickly run afoul of rules found in plans built for 4G networks,” said Jason Leigh, research manager for 5G and mobile services research at IDC, in a statement. “Redesigning the traditional wireless service plan to take advantage of what 5G can do will create customer enthusiasm for a truly meaningful 5G experience."