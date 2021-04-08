AT&T extends WarnerMedia Ride to Toyota, Lexus vehicles

AT&T is extending availability of its WarnerMedia Ride streaming video service to Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

The Ride App includes a rotating selection of live and on-demand content from Cartoon Network, CNN, HBO Max and more. The service works with AT&T in-car Wi-Fi and the company said owners of select 2020 model year and newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles are eligible for free 90-day trial Wi-Fi data plan.

"By working with AT&T to provide access to WarnerMedia Ride, we are reimagining the in-vehicle entertainment experience and ensuring that passengers have access to their favorite content wherever the road may take them," said Steve Basra, group vice president for Toyota Motor North America, Connected Technologies, in a statement. "We're also excited to offer additional enhancements within our customer app and to provide one resource for our customers to access their in-vehicle features."

WarnerMedia Ride launched in October 2020 with support in select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. It allows vehicle owners to connect up to five compatible devices including smartphones. The app, which is available for Android and iOS devices, is available at no additional cost for AT&T’s new and existing unlimited subscribers.

Last year, AT&T said it also plans to offer HBO Max as a “unique premium bundle of connectivity and content” for AT&T connected car data plan subscribers in 2021.

While AT&T expands availability for its in-vehicle streaming service, other video platform companies are pushing ahead in the connected car space. Late last year, Vewd announced Vewd for Automotive, a white-label cloud-based service for streaming entertainment available to car manufacturers and automotive infotainment platforms.