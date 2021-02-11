AT&T plans massive HBO Max launch across Latin America

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has revealed the first international launch plans for HBO Max, which will roll out across Latin America and the Caribbean later this year.

Starting in June 2021, HBO Max will be available in Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The international launch of HBO Max means that the existing HBO Go service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be phased out. Current HBO Go direct-billed customers and those who are billed through eligible partners will get instant access to HBO Max.

Following the HBO Max launch in Latin America and the Caribbean, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe – including those in the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal – will be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

WarnerMedia said subscribers will have access to an entirely new HBO Max app that mirrors the product experience available in the U.S.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, in a statement. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean will include content from HBO, Warner Bros, New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV and Adult Swim along with a new kids experience. The platform’s content lineup will also include local original titles, under the Max Originals brand, that are exclusive to the platform.

HBO Max now counts 41 million domestic subscribers and nearly 61 million worldwide, up sequentially from 38 million and 57 million, respectively.