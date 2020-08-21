AT&T’s Cricket Wireless intros free HBO Max deal for customers

Cricket Wireless – AT&T’s prepaid wireless brand – has introduced a free HBO Max promotion for its customers.

Cricket is handing out promo codes to customers for free 30-day free trials to HBO Max, which is longer than the typical 7-day free trial the service provides. The promotion requires that customers be new to HBO Max and that they haven’t previously redeemed free trials for HBO Max or HBO Now.

After the trial ends, Cricket customers will have to pay $14.99 per month for HBO Max, which will be billed separately from their wireless service.

The promo expands on AT&T’s existing free HBO Max offers for some of its wireless, broadband and pay TV subscribers.

RELATED: WarnerMedia chief says Q4 pressure may finally land HBO Max on Amazon devices

Last month, AT&T’s WarnerMedia segment touted the rollout of HBO Max during the second quarter and said that HBO added 1.7 million new subscribers through the first half of 2020, which helped it reach 36.3 million total subscribers and meet its target for the year.

AT&T expects HBO Max to have 50 million domestic subscribers and 75-90 million premium subscribers by year-end in 2025 across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

HBO Max officially launched on May 27 and now, nearly three months later, the service still does not have an app on either Amazon Fire or Roku devices. During AT&T’s most recent earnings call, CEO John Stankey said that his company has “tried repeatedly” to make HBO Max available to all customers using Amazon Fire devices including customers who have purchased HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

“Unfortunately, Amazon has taken an approach of treating HBO Max and its customers differently than how they’ve chosen to treat other services and their customers,” said Stankey. “We’re glad to have agreements in place with, among others, Apple TV and Google Chromecast to give customers the right to stream HBO Max on those devices.”