AT&T’s Xandr adds The CW, Microsoft to Community ad marketplace

The CW, Tastemade, AccuWeather and Microsoft Advertising have joined Community, a video advertising marketplace launched by Xandr, AT&T’s advertising and analytics division.

Other current Community partners include WarnerMedia’s CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, B/R Live, Otter Media, and Warner Bros. along with A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Cheddar, Bloomberg, Vudu, VICE, Hearst Magazines, Newsy, Philo, Tubi and Xumo.

Community uses insights from AT&T’s millions of direct customer relationships and Xandr’s ad tech to offer targeted and addressable advertising across linear TV and digital.

“Community creates a relevant advertising experience for consumers, and a welcoming environment for marketers and publishers,” said Xandr CEO Brian Lesser in a statement. “We’re excited to add incredible marquee partners to our curated marketplace powered by unique insights and technology from Xandr, as we continue to increase scale and access to premium video content.”

RELATED: A+E, AMC and Cheddar join AT&T’s Community advertising marketplace

“As a long-time Xandr partner, Microsoft Advertising is excited to be an earlier adopter of Community, powered by Xandr, to give buyers the best of both worlds: access to unique, custom AT&T audiences and Microsoft’s premium, brand-safe supply,” said Kelly Davidson, director of global partnerships at Microsoft Advertising, in a statement. “Video is one of the many touch points Microsoft Advertising has with consumers, so collaborating with Xandr on a cross-screen marketplace that holistically safeguards consumer preferences and is privacy compliant is directly aligned with Microsoft Advertising’s strategy.”

“AccuWeather reaches more than 1.5 billion people globally through our multi-platform media properties, and we partner with companies that have a similar global footprint and the expertise to help reach advertisers and brands everywhere in the world,” said Eric Danetz, chief business officer of AccuWeather, in a statement. “Xandr understands the significant impact of weather on consumer behavior and is an ideal partner to help advertisers, agencies and brands connect with AccuWeather for powerful and efficient marketing campaigns.”