AT&T, Tegna settle differences as Dish, Nexstar fight goes on

AT&T and Tegna over the weekend settled their carriage dispute and restored Tegna’s broadcast television stations to DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 Tegna-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington. The companies did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

In a joint statement, AT&T and Tegna said they regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thanked them for their patience.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: DirecTV, Dish hit with massive channel blackouts

While the dispute between AT&T and Tegna was resolved in a matter of weeks, a different distribution standoff between Dish Network and Nexstar Media continues. Earlier this month, a deadline passed for a new distribution agreement between Dish and Nexstar and it resulted in 164 local broadcast channels going dark on the satellite service.

Nexstar called out Dish for what it said is a pattern of bad behavior in negotiations.

“Viewers across the United States have expressed their outrage at Dish Network for its documented long-term practice of putting its paying subscribers in the middle, rather than reaching agreements with broadcasters and content providers at fair market rates,” said Nexstar in a statement.

Dish said that it made a fair offer to Nexstar but that the company rejected it.

"We don't understand why Nexstar insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, many of whom rely on local programming for their news and entertainment, especially during this global pandemic,” said Brian Neylon, group president at Dish TV, in a statement.

It's unclear if or when Dish and Nexstar will reach a new agreement and restore the blacked-out channels. Last week, Dish and Cox Media reached a new agreement and restored broadcast channels in several markets that had been blacked out since July.