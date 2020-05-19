AT&T TV app returns to Roku Channel Store

After a lengthy standoff that pulled AT&T TV from the Roku app store, the app is back, signaling that the companies have settled their differences.

Cord Cutters News first spotted the return of the AT&T TV app to the Roku Channel Store. It had been out of the store since January 1 though Roku users who had previously installed the app were still able to use it.

The dispute was still ongoing when AT&T TV, the company’s new IP-based linear television service, officially launched nationwide in early March. At that time, AT&T placed the blame squarely on Roku.

“The fact is, only Roku can pull apps from customer devices, and despite our objection, they chose to do so here. We share frustration in knowing the only thing standing in between our customers and their favorite shows is Roku’s own interests. Those impacted by Roku’s decision can continue to stream using other devices,” an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement from March.

But now the impasse is over and Roku has confirmed that AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now are both back in the store.

“We are delighted that we reached a mutual win-win agreement with AT&T to distribute AT&T Now and AT&T TV Now on the Roku platform," a Roku spokesperson said in a statement.

The return of the AT&T TV app comes as AT&T and Roku may be facing off on another front. Speaking at an investor conference last week, incoming AT&T CEO John Stankey suggested that HBO Max will be virtually everywhere, with the possible exception of Amazon Fire TV. The statement seemed to suggest that HBO Max was heading to Roku devices, but Roku put out a statement to the contrary.

"As the #1 streaming platform in the US with over 40 million active accounts that rely upon Roku to access their favorite programs and to discover new content, we are focused on entering into win-win distribution agreements with all new OTT services as part of their launch strategies. While we don't typically comment on specific deal terms or negotiations, the fact is that in this instance while we believe that HBO Max would benefit greatly from distribution on Roku at launch, we do not currently have an agreement in place,” said a Roku spokesperson.