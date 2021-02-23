AT&T TV bulks up simultaneous streams, adds unlimited cloud DVR

AT&T TV is responding to customer requests and adding a ridiculous amount of simultaneous streams.

The IP-based TV service previously capped simultaneous streams at three but starting Thursday that number will be bumped up to 20. The increase won’t carry any additional charge and subscribers will automatically get the feature regardless if they’re on month-to-month or long-term deals.

“The change comes in response to feedback from customers, who say they need more streams to quench their huge thirst for content,” the company said.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

AT&T said some networks – including Fox New, Fox locals, Fox Sports, Starz, NHL Network, Showtime and PBS – are excluded from the 20 in-home streams. Customers can still stream on up to three devices out of the home.

RELATED: AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now merge into one service

AT&T TV is also beefing up its cloud DVR. Customers who currently subscribe to the 500 hours of cloud DVR package will automatically get unlimited hours of Cloud DVR. Otherwise, unlimited hours of cloud DVR is available for $10 per month.

All AT&T TV packages include cloud DVR service and customers who choose no annual contract get 20 hours of storage included with the option to upgrade to unlimited hours of storage.

AT&T TV is the primary linear TV service for the company, particularly after earlier this year revealing plans to roll AT&T TV Now into the service. Current AT&T TV Now subscribers weren’t affected but the service stopped taking new customers.

“We’re bringing more value and simplicity by merging these two streaming services into a single AT&T TV experience,” said Vince Torres, senior vice president of marketing at AT&T, in a statement. “Customers can stream the best collection of live and on-demand programming on devices they already have, or they can get our exclusive AT&T TV STREAM Device to enjoy enhanced features and functionality.”