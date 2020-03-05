BBC’s BritBox streaming service hits 1M subscribers

BritBox, a North American subscription streaming video service from BBC Studios and ITV, said it now has one million subscribers, double what it had in January 2019.

The company cited some Parks Associates research suggesting it’s the fastest growing targeted stand-alone SVOD service since its launch in March 2017. The service, which offers access to British TV series, said it’s growing by “tapping into the underserved audience of women 45 years and older.”

"Today is a real achievement from an ambitious SVOD service. Reaching the million mark means more people than ever are discovering BritBox's rich offer of new and classic British shows. We look forward to BritBox continuing on this trajectory," said BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie in a statement.

However, BritBox is not the only SVOD in the U.S. focused on British television. AMC Networks owns and operates Acorn TV, a similar SVOD with a similar subscriber total.

During AMC Networks’ fourth quarter earnings call last week, CEO Josh Sapan said Acorn TV is now the company’s largest SVOD with more than one million subscribers. He also said the service, which offers British dramas and mysteries, may have the lowest churn rate of any service in the marketplace today. He attributed the subscriber loyalty to the service’s niche focus.

BritBox, though, said it also has incredibly low churn compared the overall streaming video market.

“By super-serving this segment of our audience we have gained their loyalty, which is reflected by our low single-digit churn rate, an incomparable metric in today's multi-SVOD landscape,” the company said in a news release.

Both services include a free trial, after which Acorn TV charges $5.99 per month and BritBox charges $6.99 per month.