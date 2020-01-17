Call for nominees: FierceVideo’s 2020 Emerging Leaders

FierceVideo is putting together an Emerging Leaders feature, and we’d love to consider somebody from your organization. We’re planning to have 25 nominees (under the age of 35) from which our editorial team, along with a group of industry analysts, will pick six winners. In order to qualify, all nominees need to work in, or provide services to the streaming television and video industry. All finalists will be featured in FierceVideo and winners will be announced at our inaugural Emerging Leaders night at StreamTV Show on June 1-3 in Denver.

All finalists must attend Emerging Leaders Night at this year’s StreamTV Show to be considered. Finalists will have a free pass to Emerging Leaders Night, and a discounted pass available to them for the rest of the event.

Upon being selected, all finalists will need to submit a short Q&A that will be published on FierceVideo.

You have until Feb. 14 to submit nominees. A story highlighting all the nominees will run on FierceVideo the week of Feb. 17. Finalists will be notified the week of Feb. 24 and will have until March 20 to return an email interview questionnaire. Each finalist interview will be published on FierceVideo and featured in a special email newsletter the week of April 6.

Please use this online form to submit nominees.

We're looking forward to hear from you. — Ben | @fierce__video