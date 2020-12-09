CBS All Access adds user profiles with “Kids Mode”

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription streaming service, is adding new features for families and more content from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

The new family-friendly features include the ability to create up to six profiles per account and manage each profile using “Kids Mode,” which lets parents create profiles that limit content to older children or younger children based on content ratings. The service’s existing parental PIN controls’ option for mature content, which locks access to certain content based on its content rating, will also still be available to use across profiles.

“We are thrilled to bring even more popular kids hits from Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon to the service, in advance of our upcoming rebrand as Paramount+,” said Rob Gelick, executive vice president and general manager for streaming services and chief product officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement. “We’ve already seen incredible growth in viewership since we began expanding our offering of children’s programming on the service. With today’s new product enhancements, like ‘Kids Mode’ and multiple profiles, we can create customized experiences for each member of the household, while giving our subscribers even more opportunities to discover and watch family programming together, and allowing parents additional peace of mind with the ability to further customize what programming is available to their kids.”

In advance of CBS All Access relaunching in 2021 at Paramount+, the service added nearly 800 more episodes of children’s programming including past seasons of Nick Jr. series Paw Patrol, Blue’s Clues, Bubble Guppies and Dora the Explorer. The service makes all children’s programming available commercial-free.

This follows the company’s previous announcements for “Kamp Koral,” a new original children’s series from Nickelodeon’s “Spongebob Squarepants” and plans to make Paramount+ the exclusive SVOD home to “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” in early 2021. Additional new original content will be announced ahead of launch.