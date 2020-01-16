CBS All Access and Showtime OTT now have 10M subscribers combined

CBS All Access and Showtime OTT, two key streaming services owned and operated by ViacomCBS, now have 10 million subscribers combined.

The new total, which is up from the 8 million combined CBS last year said the services had, comes from CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise. According to Variety, he said the services are in a “great position” to hit their goal of 25 million subscribers combined by 2022. He also said that the services are growing at a rate of 60% year over year.

The subscriber total update arrived amidst several programming announcements during company’s TCA press tour event. In addition to renewals for programs like “Star Trek: Picard,” and new season announcements for “The Twilight Zone,” CBS All Access also said that new versions of “Lassie,” “George of the Jungle” and “Mr. Magoo” will join its growing slate of children’s programming.

All Access offers live TV access, a deep library, a lineup of ad-supported streaming networks and a slate of originals like “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Why Women Kill,” “No Activity,” “The Good Fight” and the upcoming “Star Trek: Picard.” At the NAB Show New York in October, DeBevoise said All Access has a big show scheduled for release every month and a tentpole event show for every quarter in 2020. He described it as building a premium network on top of a broader platform service.

However, he said All Access is being careful not to overlap Showtime’s premium programming strategy.

“They’re not so far down the premium rabbit hole that you don’t recognize them as a CBS show,” he said.