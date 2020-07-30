CBS All Access bulks up on more ViacomCBS shows

ViacomCBS said CBS All Access is adding more than 3,500 episodes from networks including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel.

The streaming service also announced plans for a Spongebob Squarepants spin-off, “Kamp Koral,” a new original children’s series that will arrive in 2021. Next year, CBS All Access will also have exclusive access to “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

ViacomCBS said CBS All Access will continue to grow its content offering to include more than 30,000 episodes and movies from the ViacomCBS library over the coming months. That includes new originals from ViacomCBS’ entertainment brands, Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios.

ViacomCBS will debut the full and rebranded service in early 2021.

The service also began rolling out a new user interface across many device platforms today that includes new personalization and discovery features like including advanced recommendations, curated homepages, new content categories and central hubs for ViacomCBS’ brands.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and CEO at ViacomCBS Digital, in a statement. “As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build. By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre.”