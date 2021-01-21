CBS goes big with Super Bowl streaming plans

CBS is expanding the streaming options for this year’s Super Bowl and will provide unauthenticated access to the big game on multiple digital platforms.

The broadcaster said that Super Bowl LV will be available to stream without pay TV credentials at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices. The game will also be available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service, which will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4.

CBS said the All Access has drawn strong viewership throughout the NFL season to date with triple-digit year over year growth overall in streams.

“We’re excited to broaden the availability of our Super Bowl LV stream this year, and we look forward to building on the incredibly strong momentum NFL football is driving on CBS All Access as a cornerstone of the extensive live sports offerings available on the service,” said Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager at CBS Sports Digital, in a statement.

The Super Bowl will also be streamed for free on NFL digital properties and on mobile via the participating teams’ mobile properties along with Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. It will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.

CBS Sports HQ, the company’s free ad-supported streaming channel, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to live stream of the game with on-site programming and reports throughout each day. On gameday, the channel will stream live pre-game coverage along with post-game analysis and highlights.

The 2020 Super Bowl, which was aired by Fox, delivered an average per-minute livestreaming audience of 3.4 million, up 30% over last year (2.6 million) and up 103% over Fox’s last Super Bowl stream in 2017 (1.7 million).