CBS joins OpenAP advanced TV advertising company

After remerging with Viacom and becoming ViacomCBS, CBS is joining Viacom in OpenAP, an advanced television advertising company.

The company announced today that CBS Television Network and CBS' digital video assets will soon be available in the OpenAP Market, which the company said is now the largest advanced advertising platform in the U.S. with a combined member footprint of four broadcast networks, more than 20 cable networks and digital video across Fox, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision.

"The new addition of CBS further validates our commitment to powering advertisers' ability to connect with diverse audiences at scale, democratizing the most proven vehicle for storytelling. With ViacomCBS, Fox, NBCUniversal and Univision assets all available to advertisers and agencies in a single platform, the OpenAP Market, we are unlocking unmatched access to premium inventory for cross-publisher campaigns,” said OpenAP CEO David Levy in a statement.

Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer at ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales, will join OpenAP's board.

"Bringing our full portfolio of linear and digital inventory together on this platform enables us to deliver premium content and diverse audiences to our advertisers and reinforces our combined value as ViacomCBS,” said Ross in a statement.

In October, OpenAP officially launched its market offering video advertising inventory and unified audience-based buying. OpenAP 2.0 lets ad buyers put together cross-publisher audience segments for both national linear and long-form digital video, and submit orders to activate these segments through a centralized cross-publisher marketplace. OpenAP 2.0 is accessible at OpenAP.tv and via APIs for agency planning systems and approved demand side platforms. OpenAP 2.0 also now provides cross-publisher analytics including pre-campaign performance projections and post-campaign delivery metrics like total unduplicated reach, overall tCPM and total audience impressions.