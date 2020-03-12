Cheddar exec joins CuriosityStream to spark continued growth

Emery

CuriosityStream, a subscription streaming service offering non-fiction content, has hired a former Cheddar executive to lead continued growth for the company.

Devin Emery – who previously served as vice president of growth at digital news network Cheddar – will now be the head of growth for CuriosityStream. He’ll report to CEO Clint Stinchcomb and be tasked with overseeing marketing, audience intelligence, product and content with a focus on growing the service's subscriber base, audience engagement and brand partnerships.

"Devin is an elite talent and a proven agent of growth with a keen eye for developing and optimizing processes that advance businesses like ours," said Stinchcomb in a statement. "Devin has a clear passion for the business of storytelling and is eager to help our team build CuriosityStream into the world's leading independent factual media company."

Emery is joining a CuriosityStream that has already amassed more than 13 million paid subscribers. The company announced that figure in January, only one month after saying that it had 10.5 million subscribers.

CuriosityStream credited its growth to distribution deals with a bundled partnership fee plan through which distributors can provide the CuriosityStream SVOD service to all basic customers or to any significant customer segment. The service’s affiliate partners who have already implemented the new "bundled" distribution plan include Altice USA and Suddenlink in the United States, Airtel in India, DStv's MultiChoice in Africa, StarHub in Singapore, Millicom across nine countries in Latin America and Totalplay in Mexico.

CuriosityStream – which has monthly price plans ranging from $2.99 (HD streaming) to $9.99 (4K streaming), along with an annual HD subscription plan of $19.99 – has found distribution partners with major U.S. MVPDs including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Dish, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Communications and Altice USA. The service is currently providing free access during the month of March for Vizio SmartCast TV users.