Cinedigm’s digital content sales hit five-year high in Q1

Binge TV watching bowl of popcorn
(Renato Arap/E+/Getty)

Independent distributor Cinedigm said it hit a five-year high for digital content sales during its fiscal first quarter, which the company attributed to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

“We have been laser focused on aggregating and distributing thousands of titles to the key streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple and Amazon given the huge demand for independent premium content we are seeing from both existing and newly launched platforms,” said Yolanda Macias, executive vice president at Cinedigm, in a statement. “All of the existing and new streaming platforms need a high volume of fresh digital content to keep pace competitively and to keep up with the record cord cutting happening around the globe. As expected in this environment, we generated over an estimated 34% year-over-year growth in our digital content sales in the first quarter of Cinedigm’s fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2020.”

RELATED: Future Today terminates merger deal with Cinedigm

Cinedigm said its digital growth is being driven primarily by the digital transactional space, led by Amazon and Apple. The company said Amazon, Apple, Vudu, Google, InDemand EST, Hoopla, Microsoft, Sony and Fandango generated their strongest performance levels in history with Cinedigm with more than 60% growth year over year.

Cinedigm said its educational content has also seen strong performance. The company’s partnership with Hoopla reached first quarter year over year growth of 70%, and that its content on Overdrive reached first quarter year over year growth of 115%. Cinedigm said it also reached a new business deal with Kanopy, a college library digital platform.

Cinedigm distributes film and TV content to more than 70 digital platforms in more than 180 territories. Branded content includes co-productions with Hallmark, ZDF, Konami Cross Media, the NFL and the NHL.

Cinedigm said it recently closed eight new AVOD deals with companies including Redbox, Google and Fuse, and that is has five more expansion deals in the works.

Read more on
TVOD Q1 2020 Cinedigm

Suggested Articles

Close-up of two people shaking hands with other people in the background
Video

Mediaocean buys 4C Insights to form TV advertising giant

Mediaocean is acquiring data science and advertising tech company 4C Insights to form a new independent advertising software company.

by Ben Munson
Video

‘Hamilton’ took up 87% of time spent on Disney+ in early July

New data suggests that the filmed version of the Broadway musical has monopolized time spent on the streaming platform.

by Ben Munson
Video

2020 Emerging Leaders - Discovery's Hannah Slaughter

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards.

by Ben Munson