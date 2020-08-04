Cinedigm strikes distribution deal on Littlstar gaming platform

Cinedigm struck a distribution partnership with Littlstar for many of Cinedigm’s linear and VOD streaming channels to run on Littlstar’s streaming platform. Littlstar provides streaming content to the gaming ecosystem.

“Littlstar is ecstatic to partner with Cinedigm to bring their incredible content library and streaming channels to our free and subscription apps across hundreds of millions of Sony PlayStations, Android TVs, mobile devices and beyond,” said Tony Mugavero, co-founder and CEO of Littlstar, in a statement.

Littlstar already works with Discovery, Viacom, Showtime, and Universal and is financially backed by A&E, Sony, Michael Eisner, WWE and Warner Bros.

Cinedigm distributes film and TV content to more than 70 digital platforms in more than 180 territories. Branded content includes co-productions with Hallmark, ZDF, Konami Cross Media, the NFL and the NHL.

Cinedigm has put together a mix of content and streaming channels for Littlstar’s young, global and diverse audience, pulling from Cinedigm’s collection of gaming, sports/esports, comedy and anime works.

“On the distribution front, our goal is to partner with companies that can help us reach new, highly engaged audiences,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Networks, in a statement. “Littlstar helps us reach the hundreds of millions of global viewers that use their gaming consoles to stream entertainment, on top of widespread footprint on mobile and connected televisions.”

The Cinedigm programming that Littlstar will launch includes The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Docurama – a network dedicated solely to documentary and factual entertainment. In addition, Littlstar will launch Bambu, a network for top Chinese entertainment, including Kung-Fu flicks along with Chinese serial dramas, rom-coms, action, sci-fi and game shows.

In its most recent quarterly earnings, Cinedigm reported a five-year high for digital content sales, which the company attributed to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. “As expected in this environment, we generated over an estimated 34% year-over-year growth in our digital content sales in the first quarter of Cinedigm’s fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2020,” said Yolanda Macias, executive vice president at Cinedigm.