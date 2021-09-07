CNN+ tests out pricing options with mobile users

CNN has begun serving prompts to users on its mobile site to test out potential price points for CNN+, its upcoming subscription streaming video service.

The prompts display potential prices ranging from $1.99 to $9.99 per month, likely as part of some product development research for CNN+, which is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022. The message also mentions a seven-day free trial.

The message highlights CNN+ subscribers’ exclusive access to daily live shows from current CNN on-air talent, new original series, a library of CNN series and films, and a “community for fans to connect directly with anchors and experts in real time conversations.” Users can provide an email address so they can be notified when the service becomes available.

RELATED: AT&T confirms plan for CNN streaming service

By comparison Fox Nation, a subscription streaming video service from Fox News Channel, sells for $5.99 per month, $64.99 per year and $99 for two years.

After AT&T CEO John Stankey in June confirmed plans to launch a CNN streaming service that will offer content not available on the linear cable channel, the company officially announced CNN+ in July.

The company said that CNN+ will expand CNN’s current operations with a new, experience that complements the core CNN linear networks and digital platforms. CNN+ will feature original live and on-demand content along with interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels.

At launch, the service will include 8-12 hours of live, daily programming featuring some of CNN’s most prominent talent as well as several new faces. The company has yet to provide pricing details or an exact launch date for the service.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and president of CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”