Comcast adds Hulu + Live TV to Xfinity Flex

Comcast added Hulu + Live TV to its Xfinity Flex platform.

Xfinity Flex is Comcast’s streaming video platform for broadband-only customers within its service footprint. It comes free with Xfinity Internet for customers without TV service. It includes a streaming box and a voice remote.

Existing Hulu + Live TV customers can access their programming from within Flex’s existing Hulu app by saying “Hulu” into their Xfinity Voice Remote. Flex users must subscribe separately to Hulu + Live TV, which costs $64.99 per month. In the coming weeks new Hulu + Live TV customers will be able to sign up for the service via their Flex devices.

RELATED: Comcast hits 3.5M Flex devices deployed as it looks to expand

“The addition of Hulu + Live TV on Flex adds tremendous value for our Internet customers, giving them access to more of their streaming content and subscriptions alongside a growing catalog of free programming – all seamlessly integrated into one voice-enabled and easy-to-navigate experience,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP of Video and Entertainment at Comcast Cable, in a statement.

Hulu + Live TV joins a list of other streaming services available on Flex, including Xfinity Stream, Sling TV, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, HBO Max, Paramount+, Xumo and Pluto.

As of mid-May, Comcast had deployed 3.5 million Flex devices. Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said at a MoffettNathanson investor conference that about half of the customers with Flex deices were regular active users of the platform.