Comcast and TiVo end their lengthy patent battle

Comcast and TiVo have ended their years-long legal battle and entered into a new 15-year patent license agreement.

The companies said the new agreement is effective as of the expiration of Comcast’s prior agreement in 2016 and will provide broad coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios into 2031. The agreement also resolves all of the outstanding litigation between the companies.

TiVo said the terms of the deal are consistent with its “well-established licensing program for the pay TV market” and that the agreement provides for an initial payment upon execution and ongoing payments through the remainder of the agreement.

WHITEPAPER How To Lower the Cost of Ownership of Your Cable Access Network This white paper presents a cost analysis of a virtualized cable modem termination system (CMTS) deployed in a distributed access architecture (DAA). Learn how to eliminate traditional CMTS constraints, efficiently enhance your network performance and more. Download Now

RELATED: TiVo says court upholds import ban on Comcast cable boxes

“We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Comcast, one of the world’s leading media and technology companies that is widely recognized for its innovative products and solutions,” said Samir Armaly, president of IP licensing of TiVo parent company Xperi, in a statement. “The agreement illustrates our ability to execute key renewals with our largest customers as the video market continues to experience significant technological and business evolution.”

“This deal provides us with a reasonable licensing solution for the company’s comprehensive patent portfolio while putting the litigation behind us,” said Peter Kiriacoulacos, executive vice president and chief procurement officer of Comcast, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to a mutually successful relationship in the years to come as we continue to bring our customers the best entertainment experiences.”

Comcast and TiVo have been locked in near-constant patent disputes since Comcast let its license lapse at the end of the first quarter in 2016. Since then, TiVo and Rovi have pursued multiple cases at the International Trade Commission along with multiple district court cases in New York, Massachusetts and California. Comcast has challenged many of these suits by pursuing reviews with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial & Appeal Board.