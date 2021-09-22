Comcast debuts XiOne streaming device for global subscribers

Comcast has launched XiOne, a streaming device that will eventually be available to all of its Comcast and Sky subscribers.

The XiOne supports WiFi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and it comes with a new smaller voice remote. The new device also boasts faster processing and increased memory as compared with the Xi6, the device used in building Comcast’s X1 and Flex hardware. The pumped-up specs should enable quicker switching and navigation in and out of apps, which could be seen as future proofing as more and more content is being streamed online by consumers.

The XiOne is currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and it’s beginning to roll out in the U.S. to Xfinity Flex customers, though it likely won’t replace the existing Flex hardware. Comcast said that in Europe, the XiOne will be the first to enable IP-based delivery of video services for Sky customers.

Comcast said it will eventually make the XiOne available to its X1/Flex syndication partners, which currently include Cox Communications in the U.S. and Rogers, Shaw and Videotron in Canada.

XiOne is the latest technology developed by Comcast that uses its global technology platforms, referencing a common tech stack that has become a popular refrain for Comcast execs as the company looks to expand its streaming video platforms beyond its global pay TV footprint.

“When Sky joined the Comcast family, we brought together our engineers to share insights, roadmaps, talent, and technology to support our global customers. The launch of our new XiOne device is a direct result of these efforts and underscores how our collaborative development approach can bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently,” said Charlie Herrin, president of technology for Comcast, in a statement.

Comcast is currently prepping a line of “XClass” smart TVs that will use that common tech stack.

According to a temporary website spotted by Protocol, XClass TVs will come in 43- and 50-inch 4K UHD models manufactured by Hisense and will include voice remotes. The TVs will support apps from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Showtime, Paramount+, Disney+ and Peacock, which new customers will get 12 months of free Premium access to at launch. The company is also touting more than 10,000 free shows and movies from free apps like Xumo, Tubi and Pluto.

“XClass TV is a smart TV that brings all your favorite apps, live channels, and On Demand movies and shows together in one place. XClass TV works gives you thousands of free movies, shows, music, and more. And to find what you love faster, XClass TV comes with a voice remote that lets you control your TV and search across apps with just your voice,” the website’s FAQ section reads.