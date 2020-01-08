Comcast first cable provider to offer CBS’ subscription streaming service

Comcast and ViacomCBS today reached a new distribution agreement which will make Comcast the first MVPD to integrate the CBS All Access subscription streaming service.

All Access – which charges between $5.99 and $9.99 per month for access to live CBS feeds along with original series and library content – will be available on Comcast’s X1 and Flex platforms later this year.

CBS All Access has found distribution partners with video aggregation platforms like the Amazon Channels, the Roku Channels and Apple TV. But the service has thus far not been offered by pay TV providers including AT&T, Charter and Dish Network.

During CBS’ most recent earnings call, CEO Joe Ianniello said overall subscribers for CBS and Showtime grew 4% year over year. He said that it means that CBS has more than 60 million subscribers across MVPDs, virtual MVPDs and direct-to-consumer platforms.

The agreement with Comcast could help spark further growth for CBS All Access, which CBS expects to have 25 million subscribers (combined with Showtime) by 2022.

As part of the new deal Comcast is also providing authenticated streaming for Xfinity customers for the CBS and the CBS Sports Network for the first time. That means Comcast video subscribers will be able to use their credentials to stream content on CBS.com, the CBS app and Comcast’s authenticated platform Xfinity Stream. Pop TV and content from Smithsonian Channel have previously been available to stream via Comcast’s authenticated platforms.

ViacomCBS and Comcast’s new content carriage agreement includes continued retransmission consent of 23 CBS-owned television stations in 15 markets across the country, including CBS-owned The CW affiliates, as well as distribution of Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and CBS Sports Network.