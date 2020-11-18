Comcast launches interactive livestream app for X1 and Flex

Comcast Xfinity is launching a new livestreaming app on X1 and Flex called Watchwith, which will debut with a special event for Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

The cable operator said Xfinity customers tonight will be able to join a live stream pre-show on X1 and Flex to interact with all six new Housewives and live tweet questions to them. Watchwith also includes the Sneak Peek meter, a polling feature that will enable the audience to collectively unlock video clips.

The new feature follows many other streaming video providers and virtual MVPDs who have embraced co-watching features as many consumers stay home during the ongoing pandemic.

WHITEPAPER How To Lower the Cost of Ownership of Your Cable Access Network This white paper presents a cost analysis of a virtualized cable modem termination system (CMTS) deployed in a distributed access architecture (DAA). Learn how to eliminate traditional CMTS constraints, efficiently enhance your network performance and more. Download Now

RELATED: Sling TV debuts ‘Watch Together’ feature on Chrome browsers

In September, Disney+ introduced GroupWatch, a co-viewing feature that allows for up to seven people to watch together in a synced playback experience. The company said the feature is available across web, mobile, connected TV devices and smart TVs. Subscribers can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the Details page of series and movies from the library on Disney+.

A few weeks earlier, Sling TV launched a Watch Party feature that works for live and on-demand content in Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling Latino and Sling International services, or any Sling TV Extra. The company said the feature is currently available to existing Sling TV customers on Google Chrome web browsers via laptop and desktop computers.

Other streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Movies Anywhere have also tested co-watching features.