Comcast, ViacomCBS team for new European streaming service

Comcast and ViacomCBS are partnering on SkyShowtime, a new subscription streaming service that will launch in 20 European countries in 2022.

The service will pull together original content and library titles from across NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS’s portfolios including Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock. The companies said it will include first-run, new movies and TV seasons launching every month.

When SkyShowtime launches next year, pending regulatory approval, it will be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Comcast and ViacomCBS will structure the partnership as a joint venture with equal investment and joint control by both companies. They promised more details on SkyShowtime including subscription price at a later date. The new partnership confirms reports from earlier this summer that the two companies were working jointly on a streaming platform for Europe.

“With the launch of SkyShowtime we are well positioned to utilize our global content engine to create a compelling streaming offering, quickly and at scale, with a smart strategic phased investment,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, in a statement. “As a complement to our recently announced Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leadership position in SVOD in Europe.”

Earlier this month, ViacomCBS reached a distribution deal for Paramount+ with Sky to launch the service on its pay TV platforms in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in 2022. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said the deal unlocks previously exclusive to Sky content for use on Paramount+ and, in the abovementioned markets, Paramount+ will be home to new Showtime originals.

Comcast recently announced Peacock will be available later this year to nearly 20 million Sky subscribers in Europe. Like in the U.S. on Xfinity X1 and Flex, Peacock will be offered at no additional cost on platforms including Sky Q, Now and Sky Ticket for customers in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

“Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe,” said Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky. “On the heels of Peacock coming to Sky, this partnership provides an innovative approach to quickly scale internationally and monetize content across Europe. Drawing on the strength of the incredible programming from NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS, and powered by Peacock’s platform technology, SkyShowtime will provide a truly compelling lineup for the whole family and strong brand recognition across these regions.”