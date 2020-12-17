Comcast Xfinity Stream launches on Amazon Fire TV

Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs starting today.

Xfinity Stream lets customers watch their Xfinity TV subscription – including all live, on demand and DVR programming – delivered over Comcast’s private managed network in the home.

Customers can download the Xfinity Stream app on Fire TVs within the apps section on the device, and once downloaded can launch the app by saying, “Alexa, open Xfinity.”

Xfinity Stream is also available on Roku, Samsung and LG devices.

While Comcast and Amazon have reached an agreement on Xfinity Stream, the companies still haven’t hashed out a deal for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service, on Amazon Fire TV devices. It’s one of the last major streaming distribution dominoes that still hasn’t fallen.

Earlier this week, HBO Max and Roku finally reached a deal that would put the HBO Max on Roku devices and give Roku’s HBO subscribers access to the expanded app. In November, AT&T and Amazon finally settled their differences and reached an agreement to offer HBO Max on Amazon Fire devices and similarly give Amazon’s HBO subscribers immediate access to the app.

In September, a few days after NBC threatened to pull all of its authenticated streaming apps from Roku’s platform, the two companies settled on a deal that brought Peacock to Roku.

“We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships at Peacock, in a statement. “Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they’ll love access to a wide range of free and paid content.”