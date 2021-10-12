Comscore claims de-duplicated ad measurement on YouTube

Comscore is claiming that it can now deliver de-duplicated audience measurement on YouTube across PC, mobile and connected TV platforms.

That means Comscore can count unique households and individuals accessing YouTube and YouTube TV, which helps marketers determine incremental reach. The announcement follows Comscore and Google’s agreement in August and involves Comscore incorporating YouTube and YouTube TV measurement into its cross-platform service, Comscore Campaign Ratings.

"Consumer viewing of collective video advertising across linear TV and CTV continues to grow, and as part of that trend, YouTube and YouTubeTV now represent one of the largest national and global sources of ad supported content," said Elizabeth Daly, vice president and group media director for video investment at Mediahub Worldwide, an Interpublic Group agency. "As the industry navigates unprecedented scrutiny of measurement accuracy and stability, it's critical to have reliable deduplicated cross-platform measurement. We believe this partnership will help give advertisers much-needed clarity and a more complete view of their overall advertising effectiveness."

"The industry has been clamoring for deduplicated cross-platform measurement. I am excited that we are the first to include Google's YouTube and YouTubeTV inventory in our CCR solution," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek in a statement. "With this expansion of our partnership, Comscore has the most complete view of one of the largest national and global sources of ad supported content. This addition is a game changer as it greatly improves brands' and agencies' ability to plan and measure deduplicated reach and frequency of their campaigns."

In the U.S., Google has more than 120 million people who watch YouTube on TVs every month, up from like 100 million last year. Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Google, cited Nielsen data suggesting 70% of YouTube's reach was delivered to an audience not reached by traditional TV advertising.