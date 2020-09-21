Comscore, Samba TV team up for global smart TV measurement

Comscore is expanding its TV measurement footprint through a new partnership with data and analytics firm Samba TV.

The companies together are planning to launch international smart TV measurement capabilities that will begin in select European markets. Comscore will now be able to deliver connected TV measurement capabilities to markets around the world, following partnerships announced this year in Italy and Sweden.

"We are delighted to be extending our TV measurement capabilities across Europe," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek in a statement. "As a leader in this area for the U.S., we have a strategic opportunity to harness our valuable information in partnership with Samba TV and other key players in the region to create an unmatched measurement offer for this vital channel."

The new smart TV measurement across linear, connected TV and OTT includes ad exposure data at the program and series level and will give Comscore a bigger footprint for its custom marketing solutions. The new data will bolster ad effectiveness studies designed to help clients understand the extent to which their campaigns met ROI objectives, including purchase behavior and tune-in.

"We are eager to leverage our massive, global scale of Smart TV data to augment the capabilities of leading measurement companies like Comscore to address the complexity of today's media landscape," said Samba TV CEO and Co-Founder Ashwin Navin in a statement. "With the rapid shifts across TV viewing behavior, advertisers and publishers can no longer expect their legacy approach to accurately quantify the size of audiences or the effectiveness of advertising. This partnership is a game changer for global marketers who care about performance, accuracy, and data innovation."

The companies said that “notable clients” have already commenced new TV measurement projects in Europe. Comscore and Samba TV plan to expand into additional regions in 2021.