CuriosityStream adds distribution in India

CuriosityStream, a factual streaming services, and Tata Sky, a pay TV provider in India, have reached a new distribution agreement.

Tata Sky subscribers will now have access to CuriosityStream’s content via Tata Sky Binge which is available on the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition. CuriosityStream will also be available as a linear service on television to Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app.

“CuriosityStream shares Tata Sky’s commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content wherever and whenever they want to experience new adventures and discover the world’s most fascinating events, people, and places,” said Bakori Davis, managing director and head of international distribution for CuriosityStream, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Tata Sky to introduce CuriosityStream to new viewers throughout India and to grow our company’s reach in this dynamic media market.”

CuriosityStream last week announced third-quarter results including revenue totaling $8.7 million, up from $4.8 million one year ago, and an operating loss totaling $6.8 million. The company said it now has approximately 13 million paying subscribers, up 108% year over year.

“We had a strong third quarter, with an 83% year-over-year increase in revenue and growth across all lines of business. Our subscribers more than doubled year over year, with notable increases in annual plans and international subscriptions, as we continued to offer fresh and unique original content every week,” said CuriosityStream CEO Clint Stinchcomb in a statement. “We continue to be on a three-year trajectory of doubling annual revenue with large recurring revenues and high gross margins as we drive growth across the entire business.”

CuriosityStream’s customers are counted together across its direct-to-consumer product (priced at $2.99/month or $19.99/year), its deals with traditional linear TV distributors outside the U.S. and its bundled offerings through MSOs like Altice USA, which gives the service to its Optimum and Suddenlink subscribers.