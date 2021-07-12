CuriosityStream just launched on Sony PlayStation 4

CuriosityStream, a subscription streaming service for nature, science and history content, has just launched an app for Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Devin Emery, chief product officer and executive vice president of content strategy at CuriosityStream, said that PlayStation 4 has been his company’s most requested platform from customers.

“The PlayStation community is such a highly engaged audience and we are thrilled to bring a seamless integration of great curated content from CuriosityStream to PlayStation gamers,” he said in statement.

The CuriosityStream app is now available in the “video apps” section of the PlayStation Store on devices in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The service plans to launch on PS4 consoles across Europe and Asia in the coming weeks and said that its entire library of 4K shows is also available on supported devices including the PS4 Pro console.

PlayStation 4 joins CuriosityStream’s extensive list of platform and distributor partners including Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Dish, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom and Okko.

In May, CuriosityStream reported subscriber growth of 28% year over year, taking its total to approximately 16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue totaled $9.9 million, up from $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, its net loss of $18.8 million was significantly higher than a net loss of $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“The first quarter of 2021 kicks off a strong start to the year,” said Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO at CuriosityStream, in a statement. “We’ve never been in a better position at the beginning of the year, with $178 million in cash and investments, 80% growth in direct subscribers and 90% visibility into 2021 revenue.”