Dailymotion begins selling connected TV ad inventory

Dailymotion said media buyers can now purchase premium connected television (CTV) inventory via the company’s proprietary ad platform.

The video platform, which launched in 2005 and is majority owned by Paris-based Vivendi, expects the CTV platform sales will help marketers reach audiences outside the traditional TV ecosystem.

“In the evolving digital landscape, CTV presents a valuable opportunity for advertisers to scale campaigns worldwide while reaching an attractive audience,” said Adam Irlando, senior vice president of global demand at Dailymotion, in a statement. “With the prevalence of smart TVs, new over-the-top (OTT) offerings and better broadband options, the cord-cutting mindset is no longer associated purely with penny-pinching, younger more tech-savvy audiences. The CTV audience continues to expand globally and increasingly, to those viewers that were once believed to be accessible exclusively via linear TV.”

Dailymotion said it has access to more than 2,000 content providers via its CTV app, and that it offers global inventory across Samsung smart TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV, Xbox and Android TV.

“As CTV continues to resonate with viewers, marketers must implement new initiatives to reach their audiences. CTV campaigns advance digital advertising efforts to better connect with viewers across on-demand platforms in a less-saturated, albeit, increasingly competitive market,” said Irlando. “With over 90 percent completion rate, our CTV inventory maximizes viewer attention and engagement for marketers.”

The addition of CTV rounds out Dailymotion’s ad platform offering with capabilities to also purchase desktop, mobile and tablet inventory.

Dailymotion is expanding its inventory after earlier this month setting a partnership with WhiteOps to protect the programmatic advertising on its video platform from sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT).