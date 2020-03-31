Daytime video streaming up 40% during COVID-19 crisis: Conviva

Though more time spent streaming video during the day is to be expected as Americans stay home to avoid COVID-19, Conviva’s new data is still astounding.

The company, which provides optimization and analytics services for online video providers, said time spent streaming video during the day (within the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. window) is up a whopping 40% in recent weeks. Overall, time spent streaming is up 30% in the Americas (26% in the U.S.) and 20% globally.

Conviva said global growth in streaming was led by the Americas and Oceania, up nearly 27% each within a two-week period, along with Africa, up nearly 33%. Europe saw a smaller lift compared to two weeks ago, up just 2.2%. However, the recent launch of Disney+ in more European markets has led to increases in streaming in recent days. The company also said that Asia, which is “historically a mobile-first streaming market,” was down 10% as viewers stay home.

“The last three weeks have dramatically changed how we work, socialize and interact. As we all adjust to the new normal, streaming and social video have become even more important to many American households,” said Conviva CEO Bill Demas in a statement. “While the circumstances are unique and the shifting primetime is surprising, the streaming growth is not. We anticipate streaming providers will retain new viewers long after the coronavirus crisis has ended, as viewers embrace the variety and flexibility of the medium.”

The sharp spike in daytime viewing has caused typical primetime hours (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) to shift to earlier in the day. The company said that primetime was the only viewing window to see a decrease, down 2%. During the day, Conviva tracked a 38% increase at 10 a.m., 43% increase at 11 a.m., 42% increase at 12 p.m., 41% increase at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., 37% increase at 3 p.m. and 33% increase at 4 p.m.