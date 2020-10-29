DAZN expanding its sports streaming service to 200 countries

DAZN, a subscription sports streaming service, said that it will expand to more than 200 countries and territories beginning December 1.

The company said that the initial monthly price point for new markets will be £1.99 (approximately $2.50) or less.

"From the UK to Mexico to Australia, we've seen an encouraging level of interest in our key events since first launching in 2016," said Joseph Markowski, executive vice president at DAZN, in a statement. "We're looking forward to introducing the DAZN platform around the world this December with an exciting schedule of fights."

DAZN will mark the expansion with back-to-back weekend boxing events featuring Ryan Garcia taking Luke Campbell and unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua OBE defending his world titles against Kubrat Pulev.

At launch, DAZN's global platform will feature world championship boxing events along with an archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including “40 DAYS,” “Saturday Fight Live” and “ONE NIGHT.” The company said additional sports and programming will be added beginning in 2021.

DAZN said its app will be available globally on most connected devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart TVs and connected TV devices.

In the U.S. DAZN focuses heavily on boxing and mixed martial arts. Outside the U.S., DAZN holds streaming rights to league sports including the NFL, NBA and NHL.

DAZN competes in the U.S. market with other subscription sports services like Disney’s ESPN+ and WarnerMedia’s Bleacher Report Live. DAZN sells for $19.99 per month or $99.99 for one year.