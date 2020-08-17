DirecTV joins Movies Anywhere digital content platform service

AT&T’s DirecTV satellite television service has become the latest pay TV provider to join Movies Anywhere, a digital movie service run by Disney in partnership with Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures.

Now digital content purchased through DirecTV will be accessible through Movies Anywhere. Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW and Verizon Fios TV also currently support the service. Movies Anywhere also supports digital codes from eligible studios’ Blu-ray and DVDs.

In support of the launch, Movies Anywhere said new and existing registered users can choose a complimentary digital movie to add to their collection when they connect any digital retailer to their Movies Anywhere account for the first time. Users can choose between five Warner Bros. movies available in up to 4K: “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Smallfoot,” “The Meg,” “The Matrix” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” The promotion runs through September 9, 2020.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our availability within the pay TV ecosystem with the addition of another one of the nation’s largest providers,” said Karin Gilford, general manager of Movies Anywhere, in a statement. “Now, [DirecTV customers] can access their collection across a multitude of devices using the Movies Anywhere app or the DirecTV platform, regardless of where they initially purchased or redeemed.”

Movies Anywhere launched in the U.S. in 2017. The service is owned by Disney but is operated by an independent advisory committee.

In recent months, Movies Anywhere has expanded the open beta testing for Screen Pass – a feature that allows Movies Anywhere users to give others access to eligible films in their collection for a limited time. The service also recently added Watch Together, a feature that lets Movies Anywhere users sync up a movie and watch together remotely with other users. The feature works across mobile, web and most connected smart TVs, and lets users interact with emojis.