DirecTV shrinks free HBO Max trial for new subscribers

DirecTV has shortened the HBO Max free trial offer for new subscribers from one year to three months.

The change was spotted by TV Answer Man’s Phillip Swann and is reflected on the DirecTV website. The satellite service’s Entertainment, Choice and Ultimate packages now list three free months of premium channels including HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and Epix among their benefits.

The company confirmed the changes.

“Across DirecTV our premium trial periods are now consistent for three months and this move provides a more predictable experience for customers. We will keep assessing and adjusting our offers to give our customers more choice and control over any premium service they wish,” a DirecTV spokesperson said in a statement.

RELATED: DirecTV returns as a pure-play video distribution business

DirecTV is now operating as an independent standalone company after AT&T earlier this month finalized a deal with TPG Capital to spin off DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV (soon to be renamed DirecTV Stream). AT&T still holds a 70% interest in the common stock of DirecTV.

At the same time, AT&T is working on a deal to spin off WarnerMedia—which includes HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.—and combine it with Discovery, Inc. Under the terms of that agreement, AT&T would receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt. AT&T’s shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company and Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company.

The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2022, subject to approval by Discovery shareholders and certain regulatory approvals. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said earlier this month that he was recently in Washington, D.C. and didn’t pick up on any potential headwinds for the deal that will bring together HBO Max and Discovery+ under one banner.

“There’s broad support for this transaction. We haven’t heard any pushback, we haven’t seen any public pushback,” he said. “Right now, it feels for us on every level like we’re seeing green lights. We’re not seeing any yellow or red lights.”