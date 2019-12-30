DirecTV woes, ‘freaking ugly’ cord cutting and more: FierceVideo’s 10 most-read stories of 2019

Top 5
These are the top 10 most-read stories of 2019 for FierceVideo. (Pixabay)

As the decade comes to a close, FierceVideo is taking a look back at some of our most-read stories from 2019.

10. DirecTV’s CBS loss is CBS All Access’ gain

9.  AT&T plans to merge DirecTV Now and WarnerMedia SVOD: report

8.  AT&T investor calls on company to sell DirecTV

7.  Editor’s Corner—When is Hulu getting downloads?

6.  Deeper Dive—YouTube TV, Hulu could change the cord-cutting story if they wanted

5.  Cord cutting even worse than ‘freaking ugly’ in Q3

4.  DirecTV and U-verse ready another round of price hikes for 2020

3.  Deeper Dive—Dark clouds descend on DirecTV

2.  AT&T says new DirecTV service will ‘radically reshape’ the concept of television

1.  Cord cutting is getting ‘freaking ugly,’ analyst says

Read more on
cord cutting satellite operator advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) pay TV subscriber losses AT&T AT&T TV DirecTV CBS All Access Hulu Comcast Charter Communications YouTube TV

